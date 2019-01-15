TRENDING: Clemson Visits the White House, KC Gets Free Beer & Kim and Kanye Expecting Baby #4!

TRENDING TODAY – Powered the Annual Clearance Sale at Carol House Furniture!

The Clemson Tigers were at the White House last night to celebrate their national championship win and PRESIDENT TRUMP served them fast food, because the White House kitchen staff has been furloughed due to the government shutdown.

Bud Light just announced that if the Kanas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl, they will give free beer to all of KC. The Chiefs haven’t won the big game in 48 years.

AND

Kim Kardashian West has confirmed that she and husband Kanye West are expecting their fourth child via surrogate. She says it’s a boy and due quote sometime soon.