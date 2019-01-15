The Latest: Kenyan president to speak about extremist attack

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The Latest on the extremist attack on a hotel complex in Nairobi, Kenya (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to address the nation this morning about the extremist attack on a luxury hotel and shopping complex in Nairobi.

At least 15 people were killed in the attack which started Tuesday afternoon.

Somalia’s Islamic extremist rebel group, al-Shabab, claimed responsibility for the attack, which started with multiple suicide car bombs which breeched the security gates of the complex and then was followed by an invasion of at least four armed men.

___

Kenyan police say there is still “an active security operation” in and around the hotel complex attacked by Islamic extremist gunmen amid sporadic gunfire from the scene.

At least 15 people were killed in the attack which started Tuesday by suicide car bombs followed by at least four armed men who invaded the hotel and shops.

Police Wednesday urged people to stay away from the crime scene until it is declared fully safe.

Scores of people were rescued at daybreak as police continued what they called a mopping-up exercise. Gunfire has been ringing out at the scene even after authorities announced that all was secure following Tuesday’s attack.