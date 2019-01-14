Yemen, Iran, Khashoggi murder top Pompeo’s talks in Saudi

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in Saudi Arabia for talks on a range of Mideast crises topped by the conflicts in Syria and Yemen, threats from Iran and the Saudi response to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi last year.

Pompeo was meeting with the Saudi king and crown prince on Monday, the latest stop of a Middle East tour that has so far been dominated by questions and concerns about the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria.

Speaking with senior Saudi officials on his arrival in Riyadh late Sunday, Pompeo stressed the importance ending fighting in Yemen and keeping up pressure Iran.

The State Department said Pompeo also made clear the importance of a credible investigation into Khashoggi’s killing at the Saudi Consulate in Turkey in October.