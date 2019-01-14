TRENDING: 900 Accidents, Chiefs Player Gifting Tickets & Halftime Performers Confirmed!

TRENDING TODAY – Powered the Annual Clearance Sale at Carol House Furniture!

The winter storm which left around 10 inches of snow in our area caused over 900 accidents and killed 4 people in Missouri. And if you think we had it bad…Montgomery City MO – just northwest of town received 20 inches.

Kasnas City Chiefs player Jeff Allen is giving AFC Championship tickets to man who helped him dig out of snow, when he got stuck on his way to the game Saturday.

AND

The NFL has confirmed the Super Bowl Halftime Show performers, it’ll be MAROON 5 with guests TRAVIS SCOTT and BIG BOI from OUTKAST. The game is Sunday, February 3rd in Atlanta.