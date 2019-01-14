Randy Houser Performs New Song From ‘Magnolia’ On GMA



PHOTO BY MAT HAYWARD/GETTY IMAGES

You saw him at Hot Country Nights last year play a great acoustic show at Ballpark Village. Known as a man in Nashville with massive pipes, Randy Houser dropped a new album called Magnolia on Friday, and he celebrated by performing one of the tracks on Good Morning America with a song called “No Stone Unturned”.

We have a similar show coming up in February at the same venue for Hot Country Nights, but this time with Lee Brice, and the all acoustic set is low dough! Get your tickets here and check out Randy’s performance on GMA!

