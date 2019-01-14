‘Miracle’ flight survivors mark decade of thankfulness

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s been 10 years since US Airways flight 1549 landed on the Hudson River after colliding with a flock of geese just after takeoff.

All 155 people on board survived the Jan. 15, 2009, incident, which became known as the “Miracle on the Hudson.”

Survivors say that day changed their lives.

Some moved or switched jobs, but others have experience more intangible shifts, like feeling more gratitude and appreciation for the things they haven’t missed out on.

The flight took off from LaGuardia Airport and was headed to Charlotte, North Carolina, when the birds hit the engines.

A celebration to mark the anniversary is being held Tuesday at the Carolinas Aviation Museum in Charlotte, where the plane is on display.