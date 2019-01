Former Dolphins guard Bob Kuechenberg dies at age 71

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Dolphins guard Bob Kuechenberg, a six-time Pro Bowl selection and member of the only team to achieve a perfect season, has died at age 71.

His death Saturday was confirmed by the Dolphins, who had no immediate details.

Kuechenberg spent his entire NFL career with the Dolphins from 1970 to 1983. He started every game for the team that went 17-0 in 1972, and started 16 games for the team that repeated as Super Bowl champions in 1973.

A native of Gary, Indiana, Kuechenberg played at Notre Dame before being drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 1969. He never played for Philadelphia and signed with the Dolphins as a free agent the next season, coach Don Shula’s first year with the team.

This story has been corrected to show that Kuechenberg was drafted by the Eagles but did not play for them, then signed with the Dolphins the next year as a free agent.

