Congo runner-up says country’s ruling party is desperate

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Congo’s presidential runner-up Martin Fayulu, who is challenging his election loss in court, says the government deployed armed soldiers around his headquarters because of the ruling party’s “desperation.”

Fayulu is legally challenging his defeat, saying that he won 61 percent of the vote, citing figures compiled by the Catholic Church’s 40,000 election observers across the vast Central African country. Those figures say that election winner Felix Tshieskedi only received 18 percent of the vote.

As Fayulu was preparing to file his legal challenge Saturday, the Republican Guard surrounded his offices, dispersed supporters from the premises and briefly entered the property, according to witnesses.

Fayulu spoke to the press Sunday after attending mass at the Philadelphie missionary center in Kinshasa and was asked about the incident with the Republican Guard.