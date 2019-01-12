Warren makes first campaign trip to New Hampshire neighbors

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren is bringing her populist platform and likely presidential campaign to her neighbors in New Hampshire, who will hold the first primary of the 2020 cycle.

The Massachusetts Democrat spoke to about 450 people at Manchester Community College on Saturday, taking aim at the “wealthy and well-connected” and championing economic reforms to benefit the middle and lower classes. She highlighted anti-corruption legislation she has proposed, and advocated for reforms to health care, student debt and the minimum wage.

She also called for an end to the ongoing partial federal government shutdown. And she told reporters that Democrats need to talk about their “affirmative visions” instead of the man they want to defeat, President Donald Trump.

This is Warren’s first New Hampshire trip since launching a presidential exploratory committee.