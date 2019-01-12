Shirley Boone, wife of Pat Boone and philanthropist, dies

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Shirley Boone, the longtime wife of singer Pat Boone as well as a philanthropist, has died. She was 84.

Milt Suchin, Pat Boone’s manager, says in a statement that Shirley Boone passed away on Friday surrounded by her four daughters, who sang to her.

Shirley and Pat Boone had been married for 65 years. During that time, Shirley Boone helped to establish Mercy Corps, which has become an international charitable organization dedicated to addressing economic, environmental, social and political problems.

In a statement to friends and family, Pat Boone wrote: “Quick bulletin, change of address:

Dear Shirley BOONE doesn’t dwell in Beverly Hills now_she’s just been warmly welcomed into a beautiful new mansion in Heaven, prepared specifically for her and her husband by Jesus Himself, who said “that where I am, you may be also”.

Rejoice for her, she’s begun her eternal life.

She loves you too, as I do.”