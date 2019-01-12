In Nevada, Inslee tries to pull 2020 spotlight away from DC

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Democratic presidential free-for-all is more than Joe Biden and the Seven Senators.

The former vice president and elected officials on Capitol Hill get plenty of attention, but there are plenty of governors and mayors eyeing the 2020 race.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is among the most active of several governors and former governors considering a bid. He’ll be in the early caucus state of Nevada on Saturday. He travels to New Hampshire, the first primary state, later this month.

Other potential candidates beyond Washington, D.C., include Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper.

The challenge for some of these longshot candidates could be when to announce their campaigns to maximize their media attention and access to donors.