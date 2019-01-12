Open
Saturday, January 12, 2019
AP Top Political News at 12:22 a.m. EST

Trump says he has ‘no idea’ if deal can be made with Pelosi

The shutdown today: Trump tweets he’s waiting for Democrats

Pence’s pickle: How to bargain when no one speaks for Trump

Former Obama housing chief Julian Castro joins 2020 campaign

Trump AG pick poised to reclaim old job in a changed capital

Trump calls report on FBI probe of him ‘most insulting’

Democrats roll out big health care proposals in the states

Pompeo says US diplomats’ morale ‘good’ despite shutdown

Selective shutdown? Trump tries to blunt impact, takes heat

Inslee pitches to Nevada outside 2020 spotlight on DC

