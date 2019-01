Stephen Lovekin, Getty Images

It happened on Wednesday. Dan + Shay took to Twitter to tell fans that they had answered their call of recording an acoustic version of country radio’s now number 1 single, “Speechless”. Yesterday was the one year anniversary of Tequila, so they only thought it fair to drop both at midnight the night before.

we noticed a lot of you wanting an acoustic version of speechless for weddings, so we recorded one. and we recorded tequila. since speechless is #1 at country radio, and tomorrow is the one-year anniversary of tequila, we thought midnight might be a good time to drop both. ❤️ — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) January 10, 2019

