AP Top Business News at 12:17 a.m. EST
2019-01-11
Trudeau says China not respecting diplomatic immunity
Nissan executive Munoz resigns after Ghosn’s arrest
Shutdown becomes longest federal closure in US history
US stocks drift in a quiet close to another winning week
GM raises 2018 forecast, predicts stronger 2019 earnings
US aviation system is starting to show strains from shutdown
NBC News, Megyn Kelly reach separation agreement
Cheaper gas sends US consumer prices down 0.1 pct
SpaceX to lay off 10 percent of workforce to become leaner
Fed officials feared adverse market reaction in 2013