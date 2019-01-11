AP source: Pats’ Flores is finalist in Miami coach search

MIAMI (AP) — A person familiar with the decision says New England Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores is a finalist in the Miami Dolphins’ coaching search, and they’re expected to offer him the job when his team’s postseason ends.

The person confirmed the decision to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the Dolphins weren’t commenting publicly about the status of the search.

If they fail to reach a deal with Flores, they haven’t ruled out Dallas Cowboys secondary coach Kris Richard.

Flores has been a Patriots assistant for 11 seasons and took over defensive play calling a year ago after the departure of defensive coordinator Matt Patricia. In Miami he would replace Adam Gase, who was fired after three seasons and hired Wednesday as coach of the New York Jets.

