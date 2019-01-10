The shutdown today: President tours border, nixes Davos

Here’s what’s up with the partial government shutdown on Day 20.

WHAT’S NEW TODAY

President Donald Trump visited the U.S.-Mexico border to highlight the dangers posed by drug trafficking, human smuggling and illegal immigration as he argued for more border wall funding.

Trump announced he was nixing his trip to Davos, Switzerland, later this month . He blamed Democrats’ “intransigence” on border security, perhaps signaling to Democrats that he’s preparing for a longer shutdown.

QUOTES OF THE DAY

Trump: “So we’re either going to have a win, make a compromise —because I think a compromise is a win for everybody— or I will declare a national emergency.”

IRS employee Krystle Kirkpatrick of Ogden, Utah: “It’s a very scary feeling to know that your payday is coming and nothing is coming. I don’t think the administration and the houses of Congress understand the repercussions of not having a paycheck.”

WHAT’S COMING NEXT?

Hundreds of thousands of federal employees will be going without a paycheck on Friday.

The partial government shutdown is playing havoc with already backlogged immigration courts, forcing hearings to be postponed for thousands of immigrants .

WHAT REMAINS CLOSED

Nine of the 15 Cabinet-level departments have not been funded, including Agriculture , Homeland Security, State, Transportation, Interior and Justice. Some iconic National Park facilities are shuttered as are the Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo in Washington. Nearly everyone at NASA is being told to stay home, as are most at the Internal Revenue Service, which is responsible for processing tax returns and issuing refunds, though the administration says tax refunds will go out during the shutdown.

WHO IS AT WORK BUT NOT GETTING PAID

Some 420,000 federal employees whose work is declared essential are working without pay, including the FBI, TSA and other federal law enforcement officers. Some staff at the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security are also working without a paycheck.