Global airlines association warns of potential Brexit impact

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The head of the leading association for airlines around the world has warned of possible disruptions to air travel if Britain crashes out of the European Union on March 29 without a deal.

Though Alexandre de Juniac, director general and CEO of International Air Transport Association, said the risk to traffic flow is partly under control after recent guidelines, he voiced concerns about the possibility of some disruption in the months after a so-called “no-deal” Brexit.

De Juniac told reporters Thursday in Dubai that current guidelines relating to air travel between Britain and the EU reflect 2018 traffic levels. Passenger traffic is projected to grow 5.5 percent in Europe this year.

With less than three months to Brexit, Britain has yet to agree terms for its withdrawal from the EU.