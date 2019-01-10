Fiat Chrysler reaches settlement in emissions cheating cases

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fiat Chrysler will pay a $305 million fine to the U.S. government over emissions cheating allegations.

The settlement was announced Thursday by the Justice Department and the Environmental Protection Agency.

The Italian-American automaker separately agreed to pay $19 million to California. The company will also pay $280 million to settle lawsuits brought by vehicle owners.

Authorities say more than 100,00 vehicles were equipped with diesel engines programmed to run pollution controls during lab tests that would turn off under certain conditions on the road.

The settlement requires the company to start a recall to repair the Jeep SUVs and Ram pickup trucks made between 2014 and 2016.

Fiat Chrysler says it didn’t deliberately install devices to cheat emissions tests. The company didn’t admit wrongdoing in the settlement.