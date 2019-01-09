Open
Home » Bud and Broadway » TRENDING: President Addresses the Nation, STL City/County Merger & Licking the Doorbell!

President Trump addressed the nation last night about building a southern border wall. The debate over funding has been the center of the partial government shutdown, which is now on day 19.

Details of St. Louis City – County merger proposal has been leaked to public and could end up on voters’ ballots in 2020.

A man in California was caught, licking a doorbell for 3 hours. He was taken into custody the next day, after it was all caught on the homeowners Ring Doorbell system.

