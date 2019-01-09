Fiat Chrysler to pay around $650M in emissions cheating case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fiat Chrysler will pay more than $650 million to settle allegations of cheating on emissions tests.

That’s according to a person with knowledge of the settlement but unauthorized to discuss it publicly who spoke Wednesday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The person said the Italian-American automaker will be required to pay around $311 million in fines to the federal government and California. The company will also need to pay about $280 million to compensate owners. Another $72 million will be paid to settle claims made by other states.

Authorities say the vehicles were equipped with diesel engines programmed to run pollution controls during lab tests that would turn off under certain conditions on the road.

Fiat Chrysler won’t admit wrongdoing in the settlement.