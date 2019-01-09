Cody Johnson Releases Live, Acoustic Version of ‘On My Way To You’

Getty Images

It seems like Cody Johnson has blown up over night. His fandom grows by the day and that’s only one of the reasons we’re excited to welcome him back to St. Louis for Hot Country Nights on the FOX Sports Midwest Live! stage at Ballpark Village, powered by Club Fitness. He’ll be here with special guest Randall King on January 25, just in time to play his new album Ain’t Nothin’ To It, which drops January 18th.

Yesterday, Cody released a live, acoustic version of his song “On My Way To You” and we figured we’d pass it along to you in preparation for the show in a couple weeks. Give it a listen and let us know what you think at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page! In the meantime, grab your tickets here!

