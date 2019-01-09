Bangladesh garment workers continue protest for higher wages

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Thousands of garment workers have staged demonstrations to demand better wages for the fourth straight day, shutting down factories on the outskirts of Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka.

Police dispersed protesters with water cannons and batons on Wednesday. Security was beefed up around Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport and other areas of the city.

Bangladesh has the second-largest garment-export industry in the world after China and makes clothes for big-name retailers including Zara, H&M and Uniqlo.

For months workers have been demanding higher minimum pay than what the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has proposed.

Protester Shefali Begum says workers want at least 16,000 taka per month, or about $191.

Hasina’s ruling Awami League-led coalition swept general elections Dec. 28 amid complaints by the opposition of voter intimidation and vote-rigging.