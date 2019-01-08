No new EU concessions as UK nears big vote on Brexit

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government on Tuesday ruled out seeking an extension to the two-year period taking the country out of the European Union, as Prime Minister Theresa May continued to seek further concessions from the EU ahead of a crucial Brexit vote in parliamentary next week.

At stake is whether Parliament will back her hugely unpopular withdrawal deal or reject it, plunging Britain into a period of uncertainty.

A British minister told reporters in Brussels that May’s government is not going to seek an extension to the Article 50 process that calls for Britain to leave the EU bloc on March 29, despite calls from some British politicians for a brake on the chaotic Brexit process.

“Article 50 will not be extended,” said Brexit minister Martin Callanan. “We are leaving the EU on the 29th of March this year, because that’s what Article 50 says, that’s what Parliament voted for, and that’s now what domestic British legislation says as well.”

May is emphasizing that her withdrawal deal, which calls for Britain to maintain some close economic ties to the EU, is the only alternative to a “no-deal” scenario.

Without a withdrawal agreement, Britain faces the prospect of leaving the 28-nation bloc with no replacement treaties in place, a development that could see tariffs slapped on British exports to the EU, widespread disruption at ports and possible shortages of food and pharmaceuticals.

At this point, May does not appear to have parliamentary backing for the bill despite a sustained lobbying push. That’s raised concerns about the risks of a “no-deal” Brexit and prompted talk of an extension to the two-year process or even another referendum on Britain’s membership of the EU.

Britain can request an extension to the Brexit procedure, but the agreement of the other 27 EU countries would be needed, and the bloc’s leaders said last month that they would need good reasons to prolong it. Officials have said a second Brexit referendum could be one good reason to do so.

May is set to put the deal to lawmakers next week, and has been in talks with several EU leaders about fresh guarantees to ease its passage.

France insisted Tuesday that the EU can only offer political reassurances — not legally binding changes to the agreement — to help May persuade reluctant lawmakers to endorse the deal.

French European affairs minister Nathalie Loiseau urged reluctant British lawmakers to back the proposal.

“We really need to have a ratification of the withdrawal agreement. This is the best solution for both parties,” Loiseau told reporters.

As well as frustrating lawmakers who want a complete break from the EU, the plan also raises the prospect that the U.K. could be “trapped” in a customs arrangement if no agreement on future trade ties is reached. Some lawmakers have said they will vote against the deal because they prefer another referendum on Britain’s membership of the EU.

The prolonged period of uncertainty has intensified Brexit divisions and led to some verbal confrontations in London.

Some 55 British legislators have expressed safety concerns in a letter to London’s police chief after a lawmaker was verbally abused while discussing Brexit outside Parliament.

The letter was sent to Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick following verbal assaults on Conservative Party legislator Anna Soubry.

The letter says there have been “months of peaceful and calm protests” by groups holding a wide variety of views on Brexit but that recently “an ugly element of individuals with strong far right and extreme right connections” have moved in.

Soubry was repeatedly called a Nazi by protesters while she was being interviewed by BBC outside Parliament, where politicians routinely do live broadcast interviews.

Police said Tuesday they are beefing up their presence in the area as they try to balance the legitimate rights of protesters and the safety of legislators and journalists working there.

The issue of personal safety is seen as vital in view of the assassination of Labour Party lawmaker Jo Cox during the Brexit referendum held in June, 2016.

___

Cook reported from Brussels.