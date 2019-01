TRENDING TODAY – Powered the Annual Clearance Sale at Carol House Furniture!

President Trump will address the nation this evening at 8pm Central to talk about National Security at the Southern Border.

KEVIN SPACEY was in court yesterday and plead not guilty to sexual assault accusations. If convicted he could face up to five years in prison.

AND

Clemson beat Alabama in the College Football National Championship game last night, winning by a final score of 44-16.