Tuesday, January 8, 2019
Court won’t block subpoena that may be part of Russia probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is refusing to block a grand jury subpoena that may be part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. The subpoena for information was issued to an unidentified company owned by a foreign government.

The justices on Tuesday declined to get involved in the subpoena dispute, rejecting a request from the company. All the documents in the case were filed under seal, but the court’s docket reflects the filings.

A three-judge panel of the federal appeals court in Washington had in December upheld the issuance of the subpoena and a contempt order issued by a district court judge when the company failed to comply.

Both Politico and The Washington Post have reported that the subpoena apparently relates to the Mueller investigation.

