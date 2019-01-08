AP Top Sports News at 12:09 a.m. EST
2019-01-08
Clemson’s Swinney already looking forward to next title run
Bruce Arians comes out of retirement to coach Buccaneers
Williamson scores 30, No. 1 Duke routs Wake Forest 87-65
APNewsBreak: MLB payrolls dropped for 1st time since 2010
Orange Crush: Clemson topples No. 1 ‘Bama for national title
Cardinals hire ex-Texas Tech coach Kingsbury
USC’s Helton “happy for” Kingsbury after Cardinals swoop in
South Carolina stuns No. 14 Mississippi State 87-82 in OT
Packers confirm hiring of Matt LaFleur as coach
Saunders wins 1st game, T’Wolves top Thunder 119-117