UN Security Council delays Congo session amid vote counting

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has put off a planned session on Congo and its closely watched presidential election as the country continues waiting for delayed results.

A Security Council discussion initially set for Tuesday was postponed to Friday after Congolese officials indefinitely postponed the release of the first results. They had been due Sunday.

The council has been keenly following the long-awaited election in a country where the U.N. operates one of its biggest peacekeeping missions. A closed-door council discussion last week spanned two hours but yielded no joint statement.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the U.N. is looking forward to “the timely publication” of provisional results.

Congolese officials said Sunday no information would be released until all ballots were tallied. Officials gave no date.