Eyeing 2020, Harris addresses prosecutorial past in memoir

WASHINGTON (AP) — As she nears a decision on whether to seek the presidency, Sen. Kamala (KAH’-mah-lah) Harris is striking a delicate balance on what could be a hurdle in a Democratic primary: her past as a prosecutor.

In her memoir published Tuesday, the California Democrat describes herself as a “progressive prosecutor” and says it’s a “false choice” to decide between supporting the police and advocating for greater scrutiny of law enforcement.

The passage from “The Truths We Hold” suggests Harris is aware that her seven years as the district attorney in San Francisco followed by six years as California’s attorney general could be complex to navigate and provides the latest signal as to how she may frame her law enforcement career if she decides to run for the White House.