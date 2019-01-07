Open
Close
Tuesday, January 8, 2019
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Political News » AP Top Political News at 12:52 a.m. EST

AP Top Political News at 12:52 a.m. EST

Trump to take his case to build wall to prime-time audience

Eyeing 2020, Harris addresses prosecutorial past in memoir

Senate GOP’s 1st bill on Israel boycotts divides Democrats

Castro vows to champion health care, housing during 2020 bid

Senators renew attempt to protect special counsel Mueller

Trump’s shift on Syria leaves allies scrambling

Judge rips attorney as ‘unprofessional’ in Russia probe case

Gov. Newsom points to California exceptionalism, challenges

Man in the middle: DNC chair prepares for tough primary

Former Arizona senator returns to Washington lobbying firm

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

© 2019 Hubbard Radio St. Louis, LLC