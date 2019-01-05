Golden Globes another sign of value of Asian inclusion

This year’s Golden Globe Awards is set to feel like a major evolution from four years ago, when comedian Margaret Cho was the only Asian on stage the entire evening.

Some slammed her comedy bit as a North Korean film journalist who spoke in heavily accented English as awkward and racist.

Sunday’s telecast on NBC will have a decidedly different feel with co-host Sandra Oh as the first ever Asian emcee and the rom-com “Crazy Rich Asians” up for two nominations, including best comedy or musical.

1961’s “Flower Drum Song” was the last all-Asian film to get those kinds of nods.

The recognition may be confirmation of a seismic shift for Asians in Hollywood after decades of struggling to get starring roles while dealing with stereotypes and “whitewashing.”