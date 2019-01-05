AP Top Sports News at 12:08 a.m. EST

Open
Saturday, January 5, 2019
Elliott, Cowboys power past Seahawks for 24-22 wild-card win

Luck has 2 TDs to lead Colts over Texans 21-7 in wild card

Leonard, Siakam each score 30 points, Raptors beat Bucks

Brown: Butler wasn’t disrespectful when questioning role

Iowa State drubs No. 5 Kansas 77-60

No. 6 Nevada struggles in 85-58 loss to New Mexico

Woodland stays in front with a big putt at Kapalua

North Dakota St wins 7th FCS title 38-24 over E Washington

Finland wins world junior hockey title, beating US 3-2

