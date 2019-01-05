AP Top News at 12:55 a.m. EST
2019-01-05
Talks on government shutdown continue on Sunday
Airports seeing rise in security screeners calling off work
3 killed, 4 injured in California bowling alley shooting
Russia: Too early to consider exchange of US spy suspect
Former Defense Secretary Harold Brown dies at 91
Nevada inmate whose execution called off found dead in cell
Slain police officer called ‘American hero’ at his funeral
Prescott, Cowboys push past Seahawks for 24-22 wild-card win
Luck has 2 TDs to lead Colts over Texans 21-7 in wild card
Poland: Fire kills 5 girls locked in home-based escape room