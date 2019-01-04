German politicians’ data reportedly hacked, posted online

BERLIN (AP) — A German broadcaster is reporting that data and documents belonging to hundreds of German politicians have been hacked and posted on Twitter.

Public broadcaster RBB reported Friday that the leak, which saw the data posted in daily batches before Christmas on an account that has been active since mid-2017, affects all parties in parliament except the far-right Alternative for Germany.

It said there appeared to be no system to what was posted. Although it reportedly includes personal information such as cellphone numbers, addresses, internal party communications and in some cases bills and credit card details — some of the data years old — there seem to be no politically sensitive documents.

There was no immediate information on who was responsible.