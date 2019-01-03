Former Trail Blazers owner Weinberg dies at 92

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Larry Weinberg, one of the founders and original owners of the Portland Trail Blazers, has died. He was 92.

Weinberg’s death was announced Wednesday by the American Israeli Public Affairs Committee.

Weinberg was one of four men who got the franchise started as an NBA expansion team in 1970 to the tune of $3.7 million.

Weinberg, a veteran of World War II, real estate developer, and a pro-Israel activist, sold the team to the late Paul Allen in 1988 for $70 million. In a tweet the Trail Blazers said the team “was saddened to hear of the passing of our original owner.”

Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden said via Twitter that Weinberg was “a true mensch…and like many, I will mourn his passing.”