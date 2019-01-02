Wednesday, January 2, 2019
AP Top Sports News at 12:05 a.m. EST
2019-01-02
Nets build big lead, hold off Davis, Pelicans 126-121
Embiid scores 42 points, 76ers hold off Suns 132-127
No. 5 Kansas holds off No. 23 Oklahoma 70-63
Brown out? Tomlin frustrated with star receiver’s antics
Long wait over as Howell returns to Kapalua after 11 years
Smith hits late layup, Maryland beats No. 24 Nebraska 74-72
Former USC assistant coach pleads guilty in corruption case
Sports betting will be no home run for state budgets
Yusei Kikuchi finalizes $56M, 4-year contract with Mariners
Ovechkin to skip NHL All-Star Game, be suspended 1 game