After shutdown talks go nowhere, officials to try again

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and congressional officials plan to try, try again Friday after their meeting at the White House didn’t succeed in producing a budget agreement that would end a partial government shutdown.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi tells NBC’s “Today” that budget legislation for the new Congress will not include money for Trump’s border wall and asks, “How many more times can we say no?”

Trump says he isn’t budging either and that shutdown will last “as long as it takes” to get the funding he wants for a border wall with Mexico.

The new Congress with its Democratic-controlled House will convene Thursday. Republicans who control the Senate are hesitant to take up the Democrats’ budget package without Trump on board.