Tuesday, January 1, 2019
Police investigate as guard shoots suspect at Nevada casino

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Police in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson say one person has been shot inside a casino-resort.

Henderson Police told KLAS-TV and KSNV-TV that one person was shot by hotel security inside the Green Valley Ranch resort on Tuesday afternoon.

Police told the stations that there is no threat to anyone else. No other details were available.

Henderson Police did not return a voicemail seeking details about the incident.

The Green Valley Ranch is owned by gaming company Station Casinos.

Station Casinos spokeswoman Lori Nelson did not immediately respond to an email seeking information.

