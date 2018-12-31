Spacey: Court appearance would ‘amplify’ negative publicity

BOSTON (AP) — Kevin Spacey says his presence at a Massachusetts courthouse on accusations that he groped a young man would “amplify the negative publicity already generated in connection with this case.”

Spacey says in documents received by the Nantucket District Court on Monday that he’s pleading not guilty and believes he should be excused from appearing at his Jan. 7 arraignment.

Prosecutors have asked the judge to deny Spacey’s request.

The 59-year-old Oscar-winning actor is accused of groping the 18-year-old man in a Nantucket restaurant in 2016. He is charged with felony indecent assault and battery.

Spacey’s lawyer, Juliane Balliro, says in the documents that his presence in court would only “heighten prejudicial media interest in the case” and increase the risk of contaminating the jury pool.