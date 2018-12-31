Open
Deadline passes without Russian turnover of data to WADA

Deadline passes without Russian turnover of data to WADA

The deadline for Russia to turn over samples and other data from its Moscow anti-doping lab has passed, leaving the World Anti-Doping Agency to decide whether to reinstate the ban it had lifted in September.

WADA’s decision to declare the Russian Anti-Doping Agency compliant came with the requirement that it turn over data and samples by Dec. 31. But on Dec. 21, WADA announced its team of scientists had left empty-handed because Russian authorities said the equipment they used had to be certified under Russian law.

WADA officials will meet Jan. 14-15 to consider reinstating the ban.

After the deadline passed Tuesday (Monday night in the United States), U.S. Anti-Doping Agency CEO Travis Tygart said “it’s time for WADA to stop being played by the Russians and immediately declare them non-compliant for failing yet again to meet the deadline.”

