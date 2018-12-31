Open
Close
Monday, December 31, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Political News » AP Top Political News at 12:05 a.m. EST

AP Top Political News at 12:05 a.m. EST

Elizabeth Warren takes big step toward 2020 presidential bid

Trump-Pelosi showdown over shutdown first battle of new era

Human waste, trash overwhelm some national parks in shutdown

Chief justice details efforts to combat workplace misconduct

Ivanka Trump plans global women’s economic development push

Kim ready to talk more with Trump but says not to test North

Timetable of Trump’s pullout from Syria being questioned

Leaving Pentagon, Mattis urges workers to ‘keep faith’ in US

Scrutiny, criticism of ICE come with immigration enforcement

Trump’s pick for AG once questioned value of border wall

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

© 2018 Hubbard Radio St. Louis, LLC