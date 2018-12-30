The Latest: Bangladesh opposition calls election ‘farcical’

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — The Latest on parliamentary elections in Bangladesh (all times local):

2:12 a.m.

A general election marred by violence in Bangladesh is drawing criticism of a vote seen as a referendum on what the opposition calls Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s increasingly authoritarian tendencies.

Opposition alliance leader Kamal Hossain is calling Sunday’s vote “farcical,” and vows rejection of results.

Hossain said a few hours after voting ended that about 100 candidates from the opposition have withdrawn from the race and the opposition alliance would meet Monday to decide the next course.

More than a dozen people have been killed in election-related violence.

___

8:45 p.m.

Bangladesh opposition alliance leader Kamal Hossain has called the country’s general election “farcical,” and says any outcome will be rejected.

Voters went to the polls Sunday to decide whether to give Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina a third consecutive term, in an election seen as a referendum on what critics call Hasina’s increasingly authoritarian tendencies.

The election campaign was marred by allegations from the opposition of arrests and jailing of thousands of opponents of Hasina.

Hossain said a few hours after voting ended Sunday that about 100 candidates from the opposition withdrew from the race during the day. He said they would hold a meeting Monday to decide their next course.

He told reporters at a media briefing telecast live that the opposition calls on “the Election Commission to declare this election void and demand a fresh election under a nonpartisan government.”

The opposition fielded candidates for all 299 parliamentary seats that were contested.

___

6:55 p.m.

___

4:10 p.m.

___

3:05 p.m.

___

8:20 a.m.

