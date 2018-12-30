Ring in the new: NYPD drone to oversee Times Square revelry

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s an Auld Lang Syne of the times: For the first time, a police drone will be keeping watch over the New Year’s Eve celebration in New York’s Times Square.

The unmanned eye-in-the-sky is the latest wrinkle in the New York City Police Department’s ever-evolving plan to keep revelers safe.

About 7,000 police officers will be on duty for Monday night’s festivities in Times Square, including counterterrorism teams with long guns and bomb-sniffing dogs. Police cars and sand-filled sanitation trucks will be positioned to stop vehicles from driving into the crowd.

And, above it all, a remote-controlled quadcopter will be giving police a unique view of the merriment — and any potential mayhem.

It’s the first time the NYPD is sending up a drone for a big event.