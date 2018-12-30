‘Aquaman’ still rules, and others see a post-Christmas bump

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Aquaman” is still leading the pack at the box office, but other films like “Mary Poppins Returns” and “The Mule” are enjoying post-Christmas bumps too.

Warner Bros. on Sunday says “Aquaman” has added an estimated $51.6 million in North American ticket sales over the weekend to take first place again. Down just 24 percent from its domestic debut, the DC Comics pic has grossed nearly $748.8 million worldwide.

Up 19 percent, “Mary Poppins Returns” took second place with $28 million, while “Bumblebee” settled in third with $20.5 million.

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” got fourth with $18.3 million. And “The Mule,” up 24 percent, took fifth with $11.8 million.

The Dick Cheney movie “Vice” grossed $7.8 million from the weekend and $17.7 million since its Christmas opening.