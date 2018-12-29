Flights suspended at German airport after car incident

BERLIN (AP) — Flights were suspended at Hannover airport in central Germany on Saturday after a man drove a car through a gate and onto the apron where planes park and are loaded, authorities said.

Hannover police said on Twitter that officers stopped the car and overwhelmed the man. Federal police were investigating whether the driver of the Polish-registered vehicle was mentally disturbed, under the influence of drugs, trying to carry out an attack or drove through the perimeter for some other reason, German news agency dpa reported.

Bomb disposal experts were examining the car, which police described as a routine measure. Take-offs and landings of planes were suspended.

The airport’s terminals remained open — except for part of one terminal that had a glass facade facing the car.

It wasn’t immediately clear how long flight operations would be suspended.

The Hannover airport isn’t one of Germany’s major hubs.