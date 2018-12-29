Congo on Sunday faces a troubled, long-delayed election

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Congo’s presidential election takes place on Sunday after more than two years of delays. Protests, an opposition outcry and the surprise barring of 1 million voters from the polls over an Ebola outbreak marked the final days of preparations.

The vast Central African nation faces what could be its first peaceful, democratic transfer of power as President Joseph Kabila, who took office in 2001, steps aside. Some Congolese are skeptical that anyone other than Kabila’s preferred successor will win.

Some 40 million voters will decide the fate of a country wealthy in minerals crucial for the world’s smartphones and electric cars and yet desperately underdeveloped.

While some observers fear Sunday’s election will bring further unrest, many Congolese say they want peace in a country that has seen little of it.