Saturday, December 29, 2018
AP Top International News at 12:19 a.m. EST
2018-12-29
Bangladesh votes as iron-lady PM seeks 3rd straight term
Trump says ‘big progress’ made in talks with China
Congo on Sunday faces a troubled, long-delayed election
World’s tallest empty hotel lit up with N. Korean propaganda
Yemen’s rebels say they left Hodeida port, claim disputed
Russian and Turkish ministers meet for Syria talks
Boy whose Yemeni mom fought US travel ban to see him dies
Congo opens polls for long-delayed presidential election
Israeli hard-line ministers to form new party ahead of vote
Germany: Drugged driver forces car onto airport tarmac