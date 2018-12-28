Kansas teen will high school, Harvard diplomas in same month

ULYSSES, Kan. (AP) — A 16-year-old Kansas boy will soon earn his high school diploma — and a few days later he’ll travel to Harvard to collect his bachelor’s degree.

The Hutchinson News reports Ulysses High School senior Braxton Moral will attend both commencement ceremonies in May. He will become the only student to successfully pursue a four-year high school degree and a bachelor’s degree from Harvard at the same time.

High school math teacher Patsy Love served as the proctor for the Harvard program. Moral also spent one summer at the university’s campus in Massachusetts.

Harvard spokesman Harry Pierre says Moral is on track to graduate from the Bachelor of Liberal Arts program. He’s majoring in government with a minor in English.

Moral says he hopes to attend Harvard Law School next.