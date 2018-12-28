In Iowa, Democrats see 2020 as head vs. heart moment

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Barack Obama’s earliest supporters in Iowa are setting aside the romance of his surprise 2008 caucus victory and focusing on who can seize the presidency from Donald Trump.

In Iowa, where Democrats look back wistfully on his Cinderella rise, uniform antipathy for Trump and the divisive 2016 Democratic caucuses between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders have party activists thinking more with their heads than their hearts at the onset of the 2020 campaign.

Some say it’s foolish to try to recreate the Obama phenomenon. Cedar Rapids Obama organizer Dale Todd says such an effort would be “false.”

As many as two dozen Democrats may be vying for support in the caucuses, scheduled for February 2020, a little more than 13 months away.