Jaguars turning to Blake Bortles for season finale at Texans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Blake Bortles is getting another start for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It could be his last.

Coach Doug Marrone announced Wednesday that Bortles will start the season finale at Houston (10-5), giving the embattled quarterback a chance to close out the season on a positive note.

Bortles came off the bench at Miami last Sunday and led Jacksonville (5-10) to the go-ahead score in a 17-7 victory. The fifth-year pro completed 5 of 6 passes for 39 yards and carried four times for 25 yards, including scampers of 14 and 13 yards on a field-goal drive that broke a 7-all tie.

Bortles looked considerably better than Cody Kessler, who was sacked five times and lost a fumble for the third consecutive week. Kessler left the game in the second quarter with a bruised throwing shoulder and later returned before sitting down for good.

