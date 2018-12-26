Congo delays Sunday’s election for months in Ebola zone

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Congo’s electoral commission says Sunday’s election will be delayed for months in certain communities where a deadly Ebola virus outbreak has infected hundreds of people.

Wednesday’s statement says the election in Beni and Butembo in North Kivu province and Yumbi in Mai-Ndombe province will be in March instead. That’s long after Congo’s “definitive” presidential election results are set to be announced on Jan. 15.

Congo’s election already has been delayed for more than two years. Opposition parties have said they will not accept further delays of the vote to choose a successor to longtime President Joseph Kabila.

Parts of eastern Congo, where the Ebola outbreak has become the second deadliest in history, face the threat of attack from rebel groups.

The electoral commission cites insecurity for the latest delay.